Why the Black male vote may be up for grabs in Metro Detroit this Presidential election

(WXYZ) — We're just over a month away from the U.S. Presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who continue to focus on key demographics like uncommitted voters and independents in critical swing states like Michigan.

But now, it seems like both candidates feel the Black male vote is in play.

"Yeah, I think that the Black male vote is in play," said Al Williams. "The only thing that’s changed is African-American men haven’t felt tangibly seen what the Democratic Party has done for them over the years."

Detroit native Al Williams is Founder and President of the African American Leadership institute, and a Democratic political strategist. He says most Black men have traditionally voted Democratic over the years, but some may be open to change.

“Any black man looking at this election should understand that there’s a history of racial tendencies by one of the candidates," Williams said. "And then, there’s a history of, whether you can see it or not, of a Black woman who’s always stood for Black people.”

“Well when Donald Trump was the President, I did see gas was like a $1.60," said Filthy Rockwell. "And, it was like, ‘Oh man. It’s like 1993 all over again.’”

A Detroit native and Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop artist and producer, the Electrifyin' Filthy Rockwell is a community leader and activist who also has a pulse on the hip-hop community nationally and locally.

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is currently featured in a Michigan GOP Radio Ad. He was convicted on 24 Federal Felony counts of Mail Fraud, Wire Fraud and Racketeering in 2013. Kwame was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison, but former President Donald Trump pardoned him in 2020. Rockwell says that resonated for some here locally.

“You can’t ask us Detroiters - Black us…to be like, you know, like…you know, that’s like C’mon. Kwame’s home," Rockwell said.

We randomly approached several Black men on the street for their thoughts on the upcoming election.

“This election is very important for African-American’s as a whole," said Jamie Andrews. "We have to get out there and vote, make our voices heard because [laughter] win or lose baby.”

“There’s only so much a President can do as far as what my wish list is or whatever," said Sidney McBride. "I just need to determine who I think is more likely to support many of the ideas or initiatives that I like.”

As for which candidate Black men should vote for...

“I know that Black men are looking and trying to find their right candidate," Williams said. "All I say is look at the history.”

“We are…things have changed a lot," Rockwell said. "But, it changed cause we’re in the new America. Like, it’s a different America.”

