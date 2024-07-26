With Lakeside closed and Southland up for sale, is it the end of an era for malls?

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southland Center in Taylor going up for sale has folks asking what’s next, not just for the space but for the future of malls as a whole.

Chopper video over Southland Center in Taylor

When Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights closed earlier this year, it was a heartbreaking goodbye for many.

Now, months later, another mall may bite the dust.

“It’s sad because I’ve been here all my life and that’s where it was so vibrant that’s where everybody went,” said long-time resident Beverly Brown.

Community members in Taylor reflected on fond memories after hearing the news on Friday.

“The mall was one of my favorite places to go because I remember Macy's being Hudson's back in the day,” said Alice Votry.

Some have viewed the closings as a sign of the time.

“It’s sad, especially after COVID, everything just shut down there’s no socialization anymore,” said Dystani.

With the rise of online shopping this decade, some people are opting for convenience, regardless of what generation they were born in.

“Personally, because I have social anxiety, I like doing it online,” said Amber.

Simultaneously, there's also another side clinging on tight to the experience of a mall.

“I shop at Macy's a lot. The mall has like Macy's. I think it has a lot of stuff for me still," said 21-year-old Jake Hypes.

Also, Gen Z, Dystani says going to the mall brings back fond memories of the past.

“It’s just more nostalgic. Back in the day going to the mall was like a privilege. It was so nice. It was so much fun. It was like 'Oh we get to go to the mall',” said Dystani.

Although she says she has seen less people doing the same.

“I just took my daughter to the Westland mall the other day there was nobody there," said Dystani.

With so many varied opinions, it looks like only time will tell what's in store for the remainder of malls in the state.

Where Your Voice Matters