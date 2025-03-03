With Spring near, a hardware store owner shares what you can buy now to prepare

(WXYZ) — Springtime is approaching and we know this is the time when people want to work on home improvement projects.

From lawncare and carpet cleaning, to getting outdoor appliances ready, I went to a local hardware store to speak with metro Detroiters about what plans they have for their homes during the spring.

“I like to really clean off the yard, blow everything out, get the grass all better where it needs to be," Bill Thompson from Birmingham said.

Thompson was looking at BBQ grills at the ACE Hardware in Beverly Hills when we spoke to him.

“Certainly from an outside standpoint, we love to grill. We’re looking at a Blackstone now possibly," Thompson said.

Bill Damman, the owner of the store, said if you're in the market for a new grill, the best time to get one is now.

“Best way to save money now on a barbecue is check the sales. Everything in grills will be on sale now. Now is the time to replace it and buy it if you need to," Damman said.

Damman also went over the other things you should be on the lookout for when it comes to springtime home maintenance.

“You really need to check the furnace filter for air conditioning so it’s ready to go when it gets hot, not waiting until it’s 90 degrees and you can’t get service on it," he said.

“Another area is windows, screen repair, now is the time to take the screens and bring them in. Beat the rush, have your screens ready so again when it gets hot, you’re not desperately sitting there with a window you can’t open because the screens are torn," Damman said.

I also spoke with other metro Detroiters to see what home projects they plan on working on in the next few months.

“As far as getting our house ready for Spring, we’ve got a lot of work to do in the yard all that stuff," Kim Shriner said. "And cleaning all the carpets too, with spring, we have three dogs so it’s going to be quite busy.”

“I really try to de-clutter, get rid of clothes I haven’t worn in years or months or whatever," Trina Caldwell said.

Damman also said if you need to buy any outdoor appliances or supplies, start shopping for them now.

“This is the time when the sales are coming out on lawnmowers, fertilizer, grass seed. All of the sales are hitting right now," he said.

