Would Michiganders support a ban on certain foods & dyes in schools? Here's what they said

(WXYZ) — There's an old saying, you are what you eat. But now, with new medical and scientific advances, people are able to determine what's actually in the things we eat and how they affect our bodies.

Now, people are talking about a bill adopted in California that could make its way to Michigan.

California recently passed the California School Food Safety Act. The bill, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., goes into effect in December 2027 and bans public schools from serving food and drinks with certain dyes, chemicals and additives in some popular foods including Flamin' Hot Cheetos, M&Ms, Starburst, and cereals like Froot Loops and Cap'n Crunch.

Many Michiganders exhibit healthy living in a variety of ways. We found Marysville resident and nurse Susie Allen taking a morning jog after working the night shift.

“I think it’s important to get outside mostly whether you’re walking, running, whatever you’re doing, you should get moving. It’s really good for my mental health personally," Allen said.

She also said jogging and healthy eating are important for good physical health.

“I kind of go by the 80/20 rule. Like 80 percent good foods that’ll fuel your body. And then, 20 percent of being human and wanting sweets and things that aren’t great for you. And, I figure if I keep that up, I’m doing pretty good," Allen said.

Detroit resident Susan Dennis, who is diabetic and hasn't always been a healthy eater, said she's been more conscious of what she eats.

"I do watch like carbs, sugars, you know, processed food. I try to stay away from," she said.

Many Michiganders are beginning to be more conscious about the ingredients that are inside of their foods.

They're coming to places like DeVries & Co. in Eastern Market for alternatives to healthier options in the foods they eat.

“We’re a specialty food store mainly featuring cheeses. So, we have over 250 types of cheese from all over the world. And, then specialty import items that you can find from all over the world as well," Megan Lewis, the store manager, said.

DeVries & Co. prefers selling European foods because of their stricter ingredient guidelines.

Lewis said if Michigan followed California's lead to institute a food ban, she would support it.

“Having higher quality foods is gonna change lives, period. And, you should be seeking higher-quality items. And, I think banning ingredients that make things just cheaper for the sake of being cheaper is a good thing," she said.

The others we spoke to also said they would support a ban.

“I’m a Flaming Hot Cheeto lover. But yeah, if it affects the children, yeah. I would definitely stand behind that," Dennis said.

“Certain foods are addictive if you look at like how kids perceive them. Like, I have little kids. And, they go crazy about those. And, they’re not so good for them. So, I just buy them," Radi Varbanov added.

