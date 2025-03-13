Yes, seasonal depression can affect some people in the summer; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — When we think of seasonal depression, we usually think of winter with the cold, the darkness, and the long nights.

But experts say seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, isn’t just a wintertime issue.

Some people actually experience depression during the summer months.

The summer SAD is less common and less well understood, but researchers say it is likely related to longer, brighter days and heat.

"That can cause discomfort for a lot of people and then there's also like allergies that can happen because of seasonal changes that can have some physiological effects on our bodies," Dr. Philip Cheng from Henry Ford Health and the Michigan State University School of Medicine.

On top of that, summer comes with its own unique stressors like changing family schedules, financial strain from added daycare or vacation costs, or even the pressure to be out having fun.

The symptoms of summer SAD are similar to traditional depression and include low mood, trouble sleeping, fatigue and loss of motivation.

"Cognitive changes, so you might find that you're a little bit more irritable, maybe snippier with your loved ones, your family, and you might find that you're not thinking as clearly," Cheng said.

However,Cheng says there are ways to manage its impact.

First, try to wake up and go to bed on a regular schedule. Make an extra effort to stay cool and avoid excessive heat.

Recognizing that stress can be a trigger, so acknowledging your stress and taking steps to manage that strain is key, and recognizing that summer depression is a thing.

Cheng says even among healthcare providers, the idea of summer depression is much less well-known, but if it affects you, summer depression is no less real.

If you or someone you know is struggling with seasonal depression, experts recommend reaching out to your primary care provider or a mental health provider for support.

Where Your Voice Matters