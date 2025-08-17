FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you were on Woodward Avenue today, you probably saw the signs: half-off on Dream Cruise merchandise, tents being taken down and many fewer classic cars cruising down the iconic road.

With the 30th annual Dream Cruise now finished, I spoke to local businesses on how the event went for them.

'You want to be ready for anything': Hearing from local businesses after the 30th annual Woodward Dream Cruise

The roads are quiet now, but some businesses along Woodward Avenue are okay with that. They say the big Motor City muscle event drove in some good sales.

“Oh, it's great, it's like you’re in a Time Machine, a lot of nostalgia," said Luisa Michelotti, the owner of Luisa’s Artisanal Street Food.

It's a time machine that Michelotti can experience from her store's kitchen window.

“It's kinda nice, I have a good view all day," she told me.

Luisa says she opened here on Woodward in Ferndale just over two years ago. The native Detroiter knows to prepare a little more for Dream Cruisers and spectators.

“Always overbuying," Michelotti said. "I think it's common for new restaurant owners, you want to be ready for anything."

As you'd expect, Saturday was busier for Michelotti than normal for sales.

A few blocks up Woodward is Tony Sevy's Detroit Cookie Company. He said while Dream Cruise Saturday wasn't busy, the week leading up to it was.

“A lot of preparation, just making a lot of cookies," Tony said. “Slower day, slower day honestly, a lot of people are looking for shade or water...Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, people coming from all over the United States, bringing their classic cars.”

It's a mix of classic cars and modern shopping.

“Its all about convenience at this point," Tony said. “I think retail business is dying as a whole.Dashmart, DoorDash, delivery applications are huge for us, and I think any business at this point.”

The two owners agreed that the Dream Cruise is good for business.

“A lot of people find it inconvenient I think they dont like the traffic, I do understand that," Michelotti said. "I don't mind, it's one weekend out of the year and a nice thing for people that have that hobby.”

