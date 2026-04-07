ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Homeowners across metro Detroit are gearing up for the spring season, which means making sure homes are ready after a rough winter. From roofs and gutters to doors and windows, a few quick checks could save homeowners a lot of money in future repairs.

Every spring, homeowners discover winter damage they did not even know was there. A simple home tune-up can catch those problems before they get worse.

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Your spring home maintenance checklist after a 'rough, rough winter'

As the weather starts to warm up and the area shakes off winter, people are stepping outside and taking a closer look at the damage left behind, from missing shingles to broken gutters.

St. Clair Shores resident Adam Gardner knew he needed a new roof. This past winter, snow and wind tore off enough shingles that the damage was impossible to ignore.

"I know a lot of people would rather spend the money on a kitchen, bathroom, all that fun stuff. But this is the most important piece," Gardner said.

When Florian Lushaj and his team at J & J Roofing started tearing apart Gardner's roof and replacing it with a new one on Monday, they noticed a lot of damage under the shingles, including black mold caused by moisture.

"Look and see if something sticks out," Lushaj said. "We've had a rough, rough winter. Where the cold really hampered the shingles,"

Lushaj walked me around Gardner's property to show what else homeowners should be looking for this spring, especially around windows and doors.

"All of this stuff that opens the wound for the air to get in. You lose a lot of air. Moisture can get in," Lushaj said. "Water will get into that. You lose heat. In the summer, you get a lot of hot air. Basically, you want to make sure it's airtight."

As we head further into spring, now is the perfect time to tackle a spring tune-up checklist that can prevent costly repairs later:



Check your roof for loose or missing shingles.

Inspect gutters and downspouts for damage or debris.

Check caulking around doors and windows for damage or wear.

Check for damaged or rotten siding.

Inspect your wooden deck, railings, and steps for rot.

Gardner has an ongoing list of repairs that he is checking off one by one.

"Whatever takes priority. Obviously, the roof was the biggest priority," Gardner said.

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