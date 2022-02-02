Volunteers lift spirits by helping Clawson community clear sidewalks, driveways

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community is stepping up in a big way on this snow day.

A social media campaign is fueling a volunteer effort to clear sidewalks and driveways in several neighborhoods. It’s called Clawson Cares.

“I’ve lived here for 43 years and this is wonderful. I’ve got good neighbors,” one resident said.

In the heart of Clawson, there’s a committed group of volunteers who’ve teamed up to make a difference. They’re not afraid of the falling temps. Instead, they’re choosing to focus on lifting spirits.

One sidewalk and driveway at a time, they’ve asked for anyone who’s unable to do this work themselves to simply post their information on the Official Clawson Community Forum Facebook page.

“We have a group of volunteers and we don’t get paid — just community members. All we need is permission to put a snowflake in your front yard,” volunteer Sean Nasrey said.

The campaign Clawson Cares is a guiding theme. Volunteers and their children say there’s a true sense of joy in stepping up to help elderly homeowners and others with special needs.

With plenty of work ahead, they’re motivated to keep pushing no matter how much snow they end up with.

“Pay it forward and go across the street to my elderly neighbor’s house,” volunteer Lisa Rogan said.

“If someone is able to do the entire driveway, that’s awesome. And even salt, clean off cars,” Nasrey said.

“It feels great. I feel like my responsibility is to help people,” Riley Nasrey said.

The Clawson Cares signs are locally made, thanks to Pop Up Art Studio. A true team effort is taking place in the community.