Volunteers stepping up to honor veterans after government shutdown cancels event

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 41st day of the record-long government shutdown has forced the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, but local veterans and volunteers are stepping up to ensure fallen heroes are still honored.

The Heroes Operation, a local nonprofit, is organizing their own event after learning that the official event would be canceled due to the shutdown. The grassroots effort aims to place American flags at the more than 30,000 gravestones at the cemetery.

"To see it not happen, we couldn't just stand by and do nothing," said Eric Hannan, a board member of The Heroes Operation who has family buried at the cemetery.

Anthony Munafo, a Navy veteran and president of the organization, scrambled to purchase roughly 15,000 flags using his own money after hearing about the cancellation during a board meeting last week.

"This was very huge to our hearts. A couple of the board members have family members that are there and that to us was like, there's no reason they shouldn't be honored because of something else, so finding a way of going, can we pick up the slack?" Munafo said.

The Heroes Operation is calling on volunteers to help place as many flags as possible at headstones throughout the cemetery. The group is meeting at noon on Veterans Day to coordinate the effort.

"Now it's more of, we got the flags, but now we need the people, now we need the help to put it all in," Munafo said. “All hands on deck. Any volunteers would be great, and if you can bring some flags, bring 'em.”

Munafo is calling his children out of school to participate, as his father-in-law is also buried at the cemetery. He hopes this grassroots effort will ensure Veterans Day is never forgotten, regardless of government shutdowns.

"When you have your young kids that are looking at you saying dad, papa is not gonna get honored, you have to step up to the plate," Munafo said.

Hannan emphasized that honoring veterans should extend beyond just one day.

"Its not just about Veterans Day. We should be doing this every day. They should honored every single day," Hannan said.

The cemetery remains open to visitors despite the shutdown. Those interested in volunteering or donating flags can join The Heroes Operation at their gathering. They are meeting at the soccer fields at 14770 N. Holly Road, Holly, MI 48442 at noon before heading to the cemetery.

