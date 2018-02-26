VOTE: How to deter copycat school threats?

3:56 PM, Feb 26, 2018
(WXYZ) - More than a dozen school threats have been called in to metro Detroit schools in the weeks following the Feb. 14th mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed.

In addition, a bullet was been found at Berkley High School on Friday and another bullet was reportedly found at Lake Shore High School today. 

We want to know what you think is the best way to deter copycat school threats?

  • Criminal Charges
  • Parental Involvement
  • School Punishment

