Vote now for WXYZ-TV's Twinkle Town tree to benefit Forgotten Harvest

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gardner White's annual "Twinkle Town" tree decorating competition is back, and WXYZ is vying for the top spot.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR OUR TREE

This is the fifth year of the free holiday tradition of decorating Christmas trees for a good cause. The winning tree will get $10,000 toward their charity of choice.

WXYZ picked Forgotten Harvest once again as their charity in the competition.

"The work that they do is truly incredible serving this community. The needs have never been greater and we appreciate all the support because if we're fortunate enough to win everything will go to Forgotten Harvest to help advance their mission of feeding the hungry in Metro Detroit," said Mike Murri, Scripps Regional Vice President and Vice President/General Manager of WXYZ and WMYD.

This year, WXYZ and The Spot- Detroit 20 Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen and Reporter Alex Cresenti are at the kickoff Tuesday night.

Station employees decorated a Pistons-themed holiday tree to represent the new partnership, with The Spot Detroit 20 as the new home for Detroit Pistons games all season long!

"This year was an easy choice for us to pick a theme for our holiday tree. We are so proud to be the official home of the Detroit Pistons This season, we're able to bring free over-the-air TV to fans throughout Metro Detroit and the feedback has truly been incredible. Viewership has increased greatly and our tree reflects our new partnership and the excitement of a new winning season," said Murri.

Check out our past “Detroit Lions and Tigers and Christmas, Oh My!” Themed tree:

WXYZ decorating tree to benefit Forgotten Harvest in 2024 Twinkle Town campaign

You can vote in the competition by visiting Gardner White's website from Nov. 10 through Dec. 8.

The trees will be showcased at the new Novi store at 27775 Novi Road.

The kickoff event on Tuesday will showcase the finished trees and feature live performances by the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences Choir, face painting, photo booths and more.

