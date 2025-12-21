DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holiday lights, international art, and a message of unity — you'll find it all at Dearborn's newest winter attraction.

It's called 'Wanderlights,' and the festive new experience is lighting up Dearborn Peace Park — and doing more than just making the city sparkle

Watch Faraz's story in the video player below

Wanderlights, a new festive experience, lights up Dearborn Peace Park

So Dearborn Peace Park is beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas, so much so that the city spent more than $250,000 to make sure that city shines for everyone.

Canton resident Wayne Ten has worked in the city for nearly 30 years. He says Dearborn Wanderlights is definitely bringing an extra dose of joy.

WXYZ

"I love working here, I love being here, it's pretty awesome!" Wayne said. "It's very festive here."

One of the highlights of Wanderlights is a 35-foot Christmas tree. Mayor Abduallah Hammoud says the experience also features a series of interactive installations by artists from around the globe, including Lunar Lamp Posts.

WXYZ

"Yes, we will take it away obviously each season and bring it back. But this is one of our new Christmas trees," Mayor Hammoud said. "If you touch the pieces they all being to light up."

"I love how clean and neat everything is," Wayne said.

The mayor says this project has been a year in the making — and for him, it's personal.

"This is the time within our city, the interfaith communities come together, we celebrate with one another, we break bread with one another, my father-in-law was born on Christmas. My daughter is named after the Virgin Mary. And so it is a spiritual time for so many families here in Dearborn," Mayor Hammoud said.

Wanderlights is also giving local businesses a lift.

WXYZ

"It's been really good business for Bayt Al Mocha, and for really everybody that's in downtown Dearborn," said Abdulrahman Mashrah, a barista.

Barista Abdulrahman Mashrah says Bayt Al Mocha opened nearly a year ago — and this has been their best month yet.

"I'm sure everyone doesn't share the same religion, but at the same time we respect each other," Mashrah said.

Customer Jalil Zainuba, a Livonia resident, agrees.

WXYZ

"I don't celebrate the holiday myself, but it's a very joyous time of the year," Jalil said.

"When people say Dearborn is not inclusive enough, do you think Dearborn Wanderlights addresses that?" I asked the mayor and others.

"What is interesting to note is that people oftentimes who are making those remarks aren't from Dearborn," Mayor Hammoud said.

"It makes me laugh, but then I'm also sad... do you really believe that? You would know if you would live here. They are welcoming with all the holidays," Wayne said.

"This is what being religious, and being human towards each other is all about," Jalil said.

"For those who say we are not inclusive enough. I would challenge them to come on down, and point to another city that does it better or bigger than Dearborn," Mayor Hammoud said.

The family friend-experience is free. It wraps on February 20.