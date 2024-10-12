Want to be scared for a good cause? Look no further than Chaos on Colman St.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — When the sun goes down on Coleman Street in Clinton Township, you'll find clowns, skeletons, lights and tons of people taking it all in this October.

"I was going to get gas the other night and I just seen the light, so I brought my kids out,” visitor Camille said.

The organizers, a family that just loves Halloween, call it Chaos on Coleman St. and have been putting on the block-long display for years.

"Chaos on Coleman is what we started a few years ago, I guess many years ago now. We started to decorate and every year, it got a little bigger and a little bigger,” one of the organizers Jackie Gregory said. “The first year we moved in here, we got like 15 trick-or-treaters and we were super disappointed and we thought we were super awesome then. We had a tiny little graveyard and every one of us just continued to grow and do more and more, and its just become a thing every year.”

The dozens of clowns are family and friends.

"The guys love to engage with the people that are walking by. That's the cool thing. But they are considerate of the kids that are walking by. They’ll high five them, they’ll take pictures, so it's really just interactive and it's here to be a family and fun event,” Gregory said.

Gregory says the mission behind what they do is most important to them.

"Four years ago, we decided to pick a nonprofit and every year, we switch it to a new one and we try to financially impact and help grow and raise money for another nonprofit. So it turned into something awesome outside of just decorating,” said Gregory.

This year the featured nonprofit is Matthew's Mighty Mission.

Businesses donated items for baskets that visitors can purchase tickets to enter raffles and win.

“Donations are going to go toward educational opportunities and also community event opportunities, social skill opportunities for not only children with disabilities but also adults. The ages are anywhere from 2 all the way up to 60, so we're hoping to help as many individuals as we can by providing free services to families,” Matthew's Mighty Mission founder and President Mary Nagy said.

She was joined by board member Kelly Rebolledo, who has a son living with disabilities who has benefited from the help of the nonprofit.

Nagy says the mission started with her son Matthew in mind.

"Most children die at a very young age from what he has and he made it to 36. So this mission is about his legacy leaving opportunities for other individuals with disabilities,” Nagy said.

She's grateful their nonprofit was chosen.

"They have helped so many nonprofits make so many of their individuals dreams come true by providing funds that are so needed. A lot of nonprofits fundraising can be a full-time job. The fact that they're willing to help out and use their own time and donate these monies is just incredible," Gregory said.

Chaos on Coleman will happen every night in October after dusk and last until crowds die down. They are also hosting a free event for kids Saturday, October 19.