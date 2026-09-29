WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thieves broke into a Warren drive-thru restaurant early Monday, stealing a safe and emptying the registers — making off with more than $4,300 in total.

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Warren drive-thru owner offers $1,000 reward after thieves steal safe, $4,300 in brazen break-in

The break-in happened at V's Drive Thru on 8 Mile near Ryan in Warren. Surveillance video captured the entire incident, showing two thieves prying open the drive-thru window with a yellow crowbar before getting inside.

Once in, one thief went directly to the office and grabbed the safe while the other emptied the registers.

Mark Sufaj, co-owner of V's Drive Thru, said the safe contained about $4,000 and another $300 was taken from the registers.

"When I got here to look at the camera footage, they broke into V's. They stole the safe out of the office and they stole the money in the register," Sufaj said.

The surveillance video shows the thieves exiting through the drive-thru window, tossing the safe out, pushing it along the ground, lifting it over a retaining wall into a nearby yard, and then fleeing.

"They were in and out pretty quick and they went straight to the safe, and they weren't focused on anything else," Sufaj said.

Sufaj said the speed and precision of the theft made it clear the thieves knew what they were after.

"It was a pretty hefty amount," Sufaj said.

Beyond the financial loss, Sufaj said the break-in has shaken his employees.

"I want everyone to feel safe, so I even had an employee tell me yesterday that they didn't feel comfortable showing up to work, so it's just scary. You don't feel as safe anymore," Sufaj said.

Despite the loss, Sufaj said he has a message for the two suspects.

"I am sorry that you did that and I forgive you, but at the end of the day you will get caught some way somehow," Sufaj said.

"It just hurts because I do so much for the community," Sufaj said.

Sufaj is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the two suspects. Warren police confirm there is an active investigation into the break-in. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

