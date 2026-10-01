Warren man charged after allegedly trying to lure children from Eastpointe school

MACOMB COUNTY — A Warren man is charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly trying to lure children away from their school playground on September 24.

WXYZ

The incident happened last week during recess at Crescentwood Elementary in the Eastpointe School District.

Police say BB Williams, 48, approached students on the playground. The students alerted school staff, and Williams was arrested near campus.

The Eastpointe School District released this statement last week about the incident:

"Earlier today, staff and students at Crescentwood Elementary School responded quickly and effectively to a potential safety concern. During recess, an unknown individual approached children on the playground. The students immediately reported the stranger to the teachers who were monitoring recess. School staff acted swiftly to bring all students inside the building and secure the perimeter, ensuring everyone's safety.

Local law enforcement was notified immediately, and police took the individual into custody shortly after the incident.

The physical and emotional safety of our students remains our highest priority. We commend our students for following safety protocols by notifying adults right away, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Crescentwood Elementary and local law enforcement for their swift, dedicated response."

Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond. If released, he must stay away from children and the school and wear a GPS tracker.

