Warren man charged after mother spots Peeping Tom at daughter's bathroom window

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren mother's early-morning 9-1-1 call led to the arrest of a registered sex offender and the discovery of what investigators say is evidence of repeated surveillance of her teenage daughter.

Watch Peter's story in the video player below:

Warren man charged with stalking minor after mother spots peeping tom

Justin Moore, 22, appeared before a judge by video Friday, facing seven new charges after Warren police say they found him peering through a bathroom window at a 17-year-old girl.

It was just after 6 a.m. Thursday when the girl's mother called 9-1-1 after spotting a man dressed in all black looking into her teenage daughter's bathroom window at their home on Pinto Drive.

A Broadcastify recording captured the dispatch call.

"Units responding to Pinto caller is now saying it's a peeping tom said he is on the side of the house," the recording said.

Video obtained by 7 News Detroit shows officers responding to the home. Warren Lt. John Gajewski said Moore was located in the backyard and tried to flee.

"Our officers were on scene quickly located Mr. Moore in the backyard and upon seeing our officers, he ran. We pursued him on foot and we were able to take him into custody," Gajewski said.

But investigators say Moore's arrest was only the beginning. Detectives with Warren's Special Victims Bureau began examining his phone and say they uncovered evidence pointing to more disturbing behavior.

Warren Detective Christopher Wells said victims have come forward since the arrest.

"Victims have reached out to me since his arrest yesterday. It's concerning that given the prior convictions of child abusive material and that he is recording a underage female," Wells said.

Prosecutor Colleen Warden described what investigators found on Moore's phone.

"They found numerous photos and videos of this defendant surveilling the 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions," Warden said.

In 2023, Moore was convicted of first-degree home invasion and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His victim in that case was an 80-year-old woman. He remains on probation for those offenses.

Prosecutors have now charged Moore with 7 counts:

Stalking of a minor (10-year felony)

2 counts of using a computer to commit a crime (10- and 4-year felony)

Aggravated stalking (5-year felony)

Surveilling an unclothed person (2-year felony)

Resisting and obstructing police (2-year felony)

Disorderly person – window peeping (90-day misdemeanor)

His bond has been set at $250,000 cash.

Warren police say they suspect there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"He may be involved in other things. Those are questions we are still pursuing, so if anyone has any information, please contact Detective Wells at the Warren Police Department," Gajewski said.

Moore's next court date is Sept. 15 in Warren.

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