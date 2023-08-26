Watch Now
Warren man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old boy

WXYZ
EB entrance ramp of I-696 at Groesbeck in Warren
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 26, 2023
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police (MSP) confirms a Warren man has been charged in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy on August 18.

Justin Spangle, 43, of Warren, has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash causing death. Spangle was given $50,000.00 bond.

MSP says on August 18 around 4:25 a.m., the boy was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound entrance ramp of I-696 at Groesbeck in Warren.

“This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect.” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure.”

A search near the crash site led police to Spangle’s vehicle which helped to identify him as a suspect.

“Through the investigation it was determined the vehicle was uninsured and the driver suspended,” Lt. Mike Shaw said.

