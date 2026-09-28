WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in a Warren neighborhood are shaken after a crash involving a mini bike and a vehicle left three children injured Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors who witnessed the aftermath say they immediately jumped into action, helping comfort the children and provide aid while emergency responders were called to the scene.

One of those neighbors was Don Coleman, who has lived in the area for about 13 years and has a background in the medical field.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Warren Neighbors Rush to Help After Crash Involving Mini Bike Leaves 3 Children Injured

Coleman said he heard tires screeching, followed by children screaming for help.

“I heard screaming, ‘Help me,’” Coleman recalled.

He said his training took over as he ran toward the scene near Memphis Avenue and Jackson Street.

“Training kicked in and I just started running and got there and did what I could,” Coleman said.

When he arrived, Coleman said he found three children injured in what appeared to be a collision involving a mini bike and a car.

“I saw three children lying in the street with varying degrees of injuries, from what I thought was pretty severe to relatively minor but still very painful,” Coleman said. “Possibly a broken bone, but I’m not sure.”

Coleman said several other neighbors were already helping the children when he arrived.

“One child had a gentleman helping him and taking care of him well,” Coleman said. “The other one was covered, and so I just grabbed the one kid who was still crying. Nobody was with him. I looked him over, saw the injured leg and did my best not to have him move it.”

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The exact cause of the crash remains unclear.

However, Coleman said speeding has long been a concern in the neighborhood, with some drivers cutting through residential streets to avoid traffic on nearby roads.

“They come through here to avoid the 8 Mile backup from Van Dyke and try to sneak down to Sherwood or Memphis,” he said.

Despite the frightening incident, Coleman said he was not surprised by the community’s response.

He said neighbors regularly look out for one another and keep an eye on children who play in the area.

“I at least have a nodding acquaintance with most people in the neighborhood,” Coleman said. “Right across here, the kids play. I keep my eye out for them.”

The conditions of the three injured children have not been released. Authorities have not provided additional details about the crash or any potential citations as the investigation continues.