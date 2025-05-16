Warren police investigate sexual abuse allegations against former church member

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police are investigating sexual abuse allegations against a former member of a Great Lakes Christian Church in Warren.

A family member of the accused, who is also a church member, says she was shocked to learn about the allegations.

"Just shock and horror, you know. I wouldn't wish this on anyone," she said.

The family member is not being identified because of her relation to the accused person, who has not been charged.

The accused was a member and volunteer at the Great Lakes Christian Church in Warren.

When asked about the allegations, the church provided a statement:

"Alleged accusations of sexual abuse were brought to our attention over the last weekend. Although the alleged abuse did not take place on church property or at a church event, both the church volunteer and an undisclosed individual are no longer members of the church. The abuse was reported, as required, to the local authorities who are conducting the investigation."

The family member expressed that the situation violated her sense of safety.

"To have this happen, it's just a violation in every sense of what's supposed to be safe and who's supposed to be safe," she said.

She decided to speak out in case there are other possible victims.

"I want to make sure that those people, if there are other victims, that they feel safe enough to come forward," she said.

When asked how it would feel to return to church for another service, the family member expressed mixed emotions.

"I feel a little bit of shame… I know I shouldn't, but I feel a little bit of shame 'cause of how closely we're related. But then again, I feel a lot of support and a lot of love because I know how good those people are," she said.

I attempted to contact the person facing the allegations at their home but received no answer.

Warren police say this is an ongoing investigation.

