Warren police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 13-year-old with autism

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Warren Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the area of 12 Mile and Hoover.

Officials say Kh'Mari Kyree Bridges has autism and is unable to find his way home on his own.

He is 5'3" tall and weighs about 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, white, black, and purple Jordan shoes, and a blue and yellow backpack.

Officials say he is verbal. Anyone who might know where he is is asked to contact the Warren Police Department.