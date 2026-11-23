The Warren Police Department is asking the community for donations to make Christmas special for children who might otherwise go without this holiday season.

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Warren police need donations for annual Shop with a Cop event as more children sign up for the holiday

Officers are preparing for their annual Shop with a Cop event, but with more children to help this year, they need donations to make it possible. With two Shop with a Cop events just a few weeks away, the department reached out to me hoping we could help spread the word and asking for a little extra help to make Christmas a little brighter for children in need.

Before officers can take children and families who have already been pre-selected for this event on a holiday shopping spree, they need the community's help.

"There truly is a lot of people in need," Warren Police Officer Bryce Moon said.

"Every dollar counts. Another 100 dollars is another kid that can get gifts this year," Moon said.

Last year, 130 families and children participated, but this year Moon told me they have already passed that mark.

"That number grows each year," Moon said.

For the officers participating in this year's Shop with a Cop event, it is an opportunity to build relationships with the youngest members of their community.

"We're grateful to be in a position to help these kids," Moon said.

Warren business owner Steven Kado told me he is a big fan of Warren's Shop with a Cop event.

"It's amazing. It's amazing. It's a great community," Kado said.

"There's a lot of families in need and they do a wonderful job of getting that together and getting out to the families. It's a portion of giving back that I think every community should be doing," Kado said.

The Shop with a Cop events are on December 8th 2026, and December 15th 2026.

If you would like to make a donation to help Warren police with their Shop with a Cop event, you can reach out to Moon at bmoon@warrenpd.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

