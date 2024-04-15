Warren police release body cam video in deadly shooting of man by officers after domestic disturbance

Warren police released more information and the body cam video where an 18-year-old man was shot and killed by officers last week.

The incident happened Friday and police were called to the home in the area of Ryan Rd., north of 11 Mile, around 1:45 p.m.

The 911 call was from a family member who said that their brother was assaulting the whole family and hadn't slept for four days.

Hear the 911 call below

911 call in case of deadly Warren police shooting of man

Video shows police officers in the garage of the home when the door opens and the suspect came outside with a gun. Officers then took off running.

Then, body cam video shows the suspect point a gun at officers, and that's when officers opened fire, striking the suspect. Police say they fired 11 rounds and the suspect was hit three times.

The body cam footage is below (This video shows the moments leading up to the shooting via police bodycam. We are not showing the actual shooting due to its graphic nature)

Bodycam video shows moments leading up to Warren police officer-involved shooting

They then put him in handcuffs and began life-saving efforts. Warren Police Commissioner Charles Ruston said the suspect lost a pulse three separate times and was revived each time. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers say the weapon was a Glock and was legally purchased by the suspect. His family did not know he had a weapon, police say.

Ruston said they have been in contact with the family and that the family is encouraging people to keep a close eye on their children and make sure they know what kids have in their rooms.

Police say they had not had contact with the suspect before the shooting, other then minor traffic stops, and had never been called to the home.