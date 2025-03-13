Warren police release new video in deadly officer-involved shooting this week

The Warren Police Department released new video on Thursday of an officer-involved shooting earlier this week that left a 41-year-old man dead.

According to the police department, they were called to a home around 10 p.m. Monday on a report of domestic violence. The female victim told police that the suspect was armed with a knife and hiding under a bed.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate and the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Beno, had already fled the scene.

Officers encountered Beno on railroad tracks near the home and body-cam video shows them telling Beno to drop the knife and get on the ground.

The body-cam video can be seen below (Caution: There is strong language and graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised)

Warren police release body-cam video leading up to officer-involved shooting

Eventually, they used a taser on Beno, but it didn't work and Beno continued to approach officers, who then fired the shots.

Police said officers placed Beno into cuffs, which is standard procedure, before searching him. They began to render aid and called the fire department, who transported him to a hospital where he later died.

They said Beno had several warrants including for assaulting police and domestic violence, and they have had previous contact with him in the past for incidents and mental health-related calls, including suicide.

Hear from the police commissioner in the video below

Warren police commissioner talks about deadly officer-involved shooting

We'll have more on this story on 7 News Detroit