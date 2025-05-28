Live at 11: Warren police to provide update after chase ended with 71-year-old innocent driver dead

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is facing charges after fleeing from police in Warren and later crashing into a vehicle, killing a 71-year-old woman.

In an update on Wednesday, police say the suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Grier of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing police. He was arraigned and remanded to jail.

According to officials, two Warren police officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the driver of a black Chrysler 300 who was reportedly driving recklessly in the area of Van Dyke and Miller around 9:33 p.m. Saturday The driver, police say, did not stop, leading to a pursuit.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a 71-year-old woman. She was later identified as Wendy Drew of Hazel Park. Police say she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain serious injuries, police say.

Police say the incident started when police saw Grier driving 72 mph in a 40 mph zone down Van Dyke. They turned around and attempted to pull him over when he took off.

The chase went down Van Dyke, and officers say he disregarded six red lights before the crash happened at 9 Mile and Van Dyke. Police say officers blocked the intersections at 12 Mile and 11 Mile, and they also attempted to use stop sticks 10 Mile.

Dash cam video showed the suspect driving at high speeds, on sidewalks and swerving around cars before the crash.

"There was a total disregard of life on that road," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement.

"This is a tragedy and outcome that no officer ever wants to see. We understand the gravity of this moment. The loss of Ms. Drew has reverberated throughout this department," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins added during the press conference.

A second police chase Monday in Warren has residents speaking out for change. It was the second pursuit in the past three days, and it's a problem we've been covering for years.

On Tuesday, we reached out to the Warren police commissioner about the department's high-speed chase policy. The department spokesperson told our Darren Cunningham they're not quite ready to talk about it.

In the second police chase, Warren police say 25-year-old Xavier Powell led them on a high-speed chase down Audrey Avenue, causing lots of damage. They say the Warren resident was drunk. That suspect is facing several charges,

7 News Detroit reached out to Mayor Lori Stone and Police Commissioner Erik Hawkins for comment. Stone deferred to Hawkins, who had no comment Tuesday.

We spoke with City Council President Angela Rogensues, who says the council can't change the police chase policy.

"I support our police department, and I've heard a number of reasons why we continue to chase despite unfortunate circumstances that have occurred. Also (I) understand folks’ calls for a change in that policy," Rogensues said.

Rogensues says she's talked with the police union and Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson on possible solutions since some chases end up in Detroit.

"We've been working and formally trying to assemble a group of folks to sponsor a bill to require additional punishments for folks who are fleeing police. Right now, the punishments are not as severe and they're usually the first charge that's dropped," Rogensues said.

"One of those alternatives is to purchase a helicopter, and a helicopter follows a car once they've been chased and is able to call additional police to visit a driveway or wherever that person has parked, so we're no longer chasing. The city of Warren is not in a position to be able to purchase a helicopter."

