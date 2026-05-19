Warren residents clean up after storms knock down trees, damage vehicles

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren residents are cleaning up after severe storms moved through metro Detroit Monday, bringing heavy rain, strong gusts and widespread damage across the city.

City crews worked through the night clearing debris. On Elemer Avenue, a massive tree limb fell on top of a small SUV, blowing out the rear glass window and damaging the top of the vehicle.

WXYZ Warren storm damage

At Butcher Park, crews worked to remove trees that snapped due to the strong winds.

"It was loud. It was loud," Helen Cerny, a Warren resident, said.

"I mean it rained like I've never seen before," Cerny added.

On Ryan Road near Ross Road, a massive oak tree that once stood on 79-year-old Joyce Trottier's property came crashing down, blocking the road. Trottier's roommate, 85-year-old Helen Cerny, was home when the tree fell.

WXYZ Clearing tree debris

"You can't imagine a tree that size that could go down," said Helen.

"This is a disaster," Trottier said.

On Tuesday morning, Joyce went out to her backyard to find more trees down.

"I noticed that some of this looks like it might have been twisted if you look at that tree that was taken down too," Joyce said.

WXYZ Tree debris in Warren

Joyce's 77-year-old brother, Ken Trottier, came to her rescue with a chainsaw in hand, helping clear the debris left behind.

"My brother is an angel. Whenever we need anything done, he's here and takes care a lot. Of course, I am helping him but like I said he is an angel," Joyce Trottier said.

While the cleanup for some is far from over, Joyce, Helen, and Ken are grateful the damage wasn't worse.

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