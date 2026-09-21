WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of students board and exit school buses across Warren every morning and afternoon — and cameras mounted on those buses are now giving police another set of eyes when drivers fail to stop.

The flashing lights and stop arm on a school bus are designed to protect students, but they still rely on drivers paying attention. When a driver doesn't stop, onboard cameras can help identify those putting children in danger.

See the full story from Warren reporter Peter Maxwell in the video below

Warren school bus cameras catch drivers who illegally pass stopped buses, putting kids at risk

Laura Smith has spent 13 years behind the wheel of a Warren school bus. She says she sees distracted driving regularly while transporting some of the city's most precious cargo.

"We have kids. Little ones tiny. Some of us transport little ones in car seat," Smith said.

At every stop, Smith watches the road, her students, and the drivers approaching her bus — counting on them to pay attention when the red lights start flashing and the stop arm extends.

"I see a lot of scrolling and talking on the phone and a lot of texting and you can see right really good because we're so high up," Smith said.

Cameras mounted on the outside of the bus capture vehicles that illegally pass while students are getting on or off. The footage can give police a look at the vehicle and license plate long after the driver has left the scene.

Warren Police Department Lieutenant John Gajewski said officers have already acted on the footage.

"Here in the city of Warren we've already written a couple of tickets," Gajewski said.

In 2025, officers wrote 36 tickets for drivers who failed to stop for school buses with their lights activated. So far this year, officers have written 2.

"This is about promoting community safety and saving some money. The tickets can carry up to a $500 fine," Gajewski said.

Amelia Taiariol, transportation supervisor for Warren Consolidated Schools, said the technology has been a valuable tool.

"It's not worth passing that stop arm," Taiariol said.

For Smith, the goal isn't just catching violators after the fact — it's making sure every driver follows the law so every child she picks up makes it home safely.

"Pay attention to driving. When you're in the drivers seat just drive," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

