Warren voters respond to appeals court ruling removing Fouts from ballot for mayor

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s another twist to the high drama playing out over the race for Warren mayor, currently placing Mayor Jim Fouts off the ballot.

A court ruling Friday has found no reason he should be exempt from a voter supported three-term limit. Fouts was stopped from seeking reelection by this ruling from the Court of Appeals, but he’s still pushing for a fifth term, which is drawing mixed reaction from voters.

“I think he should let someone else do it and enjoy his time,” voter Dorothy Fuqua said.

Fouts has served since 2007.

“He’s a great mayor,” voter Gregory Adamczyk said.

The ruling is a reversal of a Macomb judge’s ruling back in March. Fouts has been seeking a fifth term to lead the city.

On Friday, 7 Investigator Heather Catallo asked him, “Why are you ignoring what voters decided in 2020?”

He responded by saying, “I’m not ignoring what voters decided. To begin with, this was a targeted proposal. It never mentioned Jim Fouts, it never mentioned that this proposal would only affect the mayor of Warren or Jim Fouts. It did not mention that. It said it would make it fair. Well, I had five terms and the other had three terms, so that is not ignoring the voice of the people.

“I believe that I can help make life better for citizens of Warren.”

Another citizen, Corderio E. Ubuntu, also weighed in to say, “I’m always for bringing in new blood. Most of the time, the politicians aren’t who I would like them to be.”

So far, Fouts isn’t saying how he plans to proceed or eluding to any further appeal.

