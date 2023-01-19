Warren woman worried after person with step ladder seen in backyard overnight

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family is on edge after a person with a step ladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard.

It’s unclear what the person's motive was, but the family says there’s evidence he was peeping into their daughters window.

“I wake up every morning and I check my Ring camera as soon as I open my eyes," Famika Byrd said. "I was just scrolling and scrolling and I looked at 2:08 a.m. and I see this guy jumping the fence with a step ladder.”

It’s an alarming video that Byrd can’t get out of her head: a stranger in the middle of the night using a step ladder to hop her fence before disappearing off camera into her backyard. His whereabouts after that remain unknown.

“We are concerned, very nervous," Byrd said. "We won't be sleeping for a while.”

What makes Byrd even more concerned is what she says police discovered the next day. The screen to her 20-year-old daughter's bedroom was removed from the window and left lying on the ground.

Byrd is worried the stranger used the step ladder to peer inside the window. Warren police say they are investigating the case but aren’t aware of any other reports at the moment.

However, it comes just three months after Warren police arrested another man, a convicted serial peeper who was also seen on home surveillance cameras in Warren carrying a step ladder into peoples yards. According to Macomb County’s inmate search, that man is still in county jail.

Byrd is fearful there could be another person out there doing the same thing.

“I'm concerned and I want everyone to be alert,” Byrd said. "Be aware, check your surroundings, check your cameras, be alert in the middle of the night because they’re out here creeping.”