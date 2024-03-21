Washtenaw County confirms second case of measles. Here are the possible exposure locations

(WXYZ) — There are now at least four confirmed cases of measles in metro Detroit.

Oakland County was the first to report their case on Feb. 23. Wayne County also reported a case and Washtenaw County confirmed its second case Thursday. The first cases in Wayne and Washtenaw were reported in early March.

Washtenaw County reports this second case is an adult without immunity to measles.

The county is asking anyone who may have been exposed to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure date.

Possible exposure locations and dates:

If you develop symptoms, you’re asked to call ahead before visiting a medical facility.

“This situation illustrates why we work so hard to contain measles,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department in a press release. “People without immunity from vaccination or a prior illness are very likely to become ill if exposed, and about 1 in 5 will require hospitalization.”

The CDC recommends people get the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps and rubella.

"If you are not vaccinated for measles, get vaccinated as quickly as you can,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, in a press release. “We are seeing increased cases of measles abroad and outbreaks of measles across the United States in the setting of declining childhood vaccination rates. Now measles is in Michigan, and it’s important to make sure you protect yourself from this vaccine-preventable disease.”

VIDEO: Watch health officials urge vaccination as Michigan measles cases rise:

Here are the measles symptoms to watch for:

