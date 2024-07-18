Washtenaw County gold medalist skating coach charged with felony sexual conduct

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A figure skating coach in Washtenaw County has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The man accused is Steven Pottenger.

Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club

I went to the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube in Ann Arbor to learn more, where the Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club provides year-round training for individuals of all ages.

It's the club where a gold medalist skating coach has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, leaving the community speechless.

"It's very shocking," said Bret Burlson, a Biggby Coffee Ice Cube hockey coach.

WXYZ Bret Burlson, a Biggby Coffee Ice Cube hockey coach, talks to 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed about sexual conduct allegations against another coach at the facility. (July 18, 2024)

Burlson is one of the facility's hockey coaches. Although he has never met the accused, Burlson says he would be surprised if the allegations were true.

"We go through a lot of training now a days on that kind of stuff to where it shouldn't be happening now a days," Burlson said.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, the Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club wrote:

"In accordance with the U.S. Center for SafeSport sanction issued on July 12, the Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club has provisionally suspended the coaching privileges of Steven Pottenger pending the outcome of current proceedings. The AAFSC Board of Directors notified the AAFSC membership of this provisional suspension on July 12."

According to Pottenger's profile on the club's website, the 38-year-old is a U.S. triple gold medalist with 20 years of experience as a competitive skater and coach.

However, according to a court document, on July 2, the decorated athlete was charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, with the victims between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, fourth degree refers to intentional sexual contact but not penetration, and each count carries a maximum of a two-year sentence.

I went to Pottenger's home in Dexter, which is 15 minutes away from the Ice Cube. At the garage, I met a man who looked like the Pottenger's picture posted on the club's website. But after I introduced himself and asked if he was indeed Pottenger, the man refused and drove away in a car.

I later verified that the vehicle was registered under Pottenger's name. In the meantime, Pottenger's attorney issued this statement:

"My client is completely innocent of the charges. And we look forward to his day in court to prove his innocence."



- Attorney Deborah Schlussel

"I wish it shocked me. I really wish it did. But I am so aware of all of the ways that professions that come with lots of trust can be misused," Jenaba Waggy said.

Waggy comes to the facility for physical therapy. She, too, has not met the accused but says her heart goes out to all those impacted by the incident.

"The ripple effect of anybody else whose been part of this is so hard to begin. This is part of the story forever now for this person and how difficult it is to navigate that sort of grief and the what's next and the story of how do you become more than this," Waggy said.

WXYZ Jenaba Waggy, who goes to Biggby Coffee Ice Cube in Ann Arbor for physical therapy, talks about sexual conduct allegations against a figure skating coach at the facility. (July 18, 2024)

I also spoke to a mom whose 11-year-old participates in the skating program. The mom didn't want to go on camera but told me that most parents enroll their kids in the program because of Pattenger's popular coaching.

The mom also believes it is all a misunderstanding, as parents and guardians are usually present.

In the meantime, the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.