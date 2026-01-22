Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office releases dashcam video in deputy-involved shooting

(WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released dash camera video related to the deputy-involved shooting earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said the four deputies involved in the deadly shooting are still on administrative leave and will not return to the sheriff's office until Michigan State Police's investigation is complete.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer previously set the record straight about the deadly deputy-involved shooting, revealing that no firearm was found in the suspect's vehicle despite initial reports.

On Jan. 6, Washtenaw County deputies shot and killed a 34-year-old man from St. Clair County after a traffic stop turned into a chase that ended with a crash near Towner and Prospect streets in Ypsilanti.

Initially, the sheriff's office reported that the suspect was armed with a shotgun. However, Sheriff Dyer later confirmed no gun was ever found inside the van.

"So we were going off the radio traffic from the deputies on scene and when deputies approached the vehicle after the vehicle chase, they reported there was a shotgun and they said shots fired over the air," Dyer said in an interview earlier this month.

The sheriff explained that Michigan State Police is handling the investigation, so her deputies did not search the van. When she recently contacted MSP to confirm a firearm was found in the vehicle, they told her no gun was present.

"When we learned about that information, I felt the public needed to know. These situations demand transparency and so I wanted to make sure that the record was corrected that there was actually not a firearm in the vehicle," Dyer said. "My heart goes out to everyone involved in this situation and impacted."

The sheriff said Thursday that the release of the dashcam video was to help provide transparency regardin the sequence of events.