Wasps showing up in bigger numbers across metro Detroit this fall, experts say

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wasps are showing up in bigger numbers across metro Detroit this fall — and pest experts say some of the nests forming in residential yards are large enough to pose a serious danger.

Rochester Cider Mill owner Trevor Barkham said the insects have become a persistent problem at his business.

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Metro Detroit tops list for wasp pressure this season

"They're always a pain for us," Barkham said.

Barkham said wasps are drawn to the mill's apples and donuts, treating the property like a shopping destination.

"They're always out, like I said, on a nice warm day they are swarming around anything they can find to eat," Barkham said.

Homeowners across metro Detroit are noticing the same surge. According to PestCura, a network connecting people to pest control professionals, metro Detroit ranks No. 1 among major cities for wasp pressure — a measure of how intensely residents are searching for wasp-related help.

Dee Walton, owner of AAA Bees One, said a visual inspection of your property is an important first step.

"Just walk around do an inspection, a visual inspection, of what it is you're gonna be doing," Walton said.

Walton recently responded to a Rochester home where a hornets nest the size of a football had been forming in a front yard tree. He said the nest likely contained close to 1,000 wasps.

"These things are actually quite dangerous, it may look like a simple procedure but it can turn out to be pretty disastrous if you don't know what you're doing," Walton said.

Walton has nearly 50 years of extermination experience and advises homeowners to call professionals rather than attempt removal on their own.

For those who do get stung, Henry Ford Health allergist Dr. Christian Nageotte said most victims won't need medical attention — but people with wasp allergies face more serious risks.

"There's different types of reactions people can have, including large local reactions which are very bothersome and very painful," Nageotte said.

Nageotte said people with known wasp allergies should use epinephrine quickly if stung.

"The delay in use of epinephrine has always been associated with worse outcomes and in most cases you can't ever go wrong by giving it early, so you wanna give it early then call 911 and make sure someone's keeping an eye on you," Nageotte said.

He also offered guidance on what to do immediately after a sting.

"Try to remain still and lie down you don't wanna get up and move around too fast. Sitting up quickly is associated with a more rapid drop in blood pressure," Nageotte said.

Barkham said relief at the cider mill is likely still weeks away.

"After the first frost they're not out as much," Barkham said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

