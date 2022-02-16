Watch Dave Coulier play hockey or catch a Nicolas Cage gala this weekend

(WXYZ) — If you are looking for some fun this weekend, we've got you covered. This family fun event took place in Detroit for years, but now you can have loads of winter fun in Royal Oak during Winter Blast. "Uncle Joey" from Full House returns to the ice on Friday as he plays along with Red Wing Alumni Joe Kocur in Westland. Also, catch the Mosaic Youth Theater this weekend during Blood at the Root. This special performance includes an interview with Tony Award Nominated Dominique Morisseau on Sunday.

Friday:



Winter Blast

downtown Royal Oak 4 -11 p.m.



2022 Hockey Night in Westland

Mike Modano Ice Arean 5:30 - 9 p.m. Tickets: www.ticketleap.com



Blood at the Root

Detroit's Black Box Theatre 7 p.m. Tickets: www.mosaicdetroit.org



Rezz

The Masonic Temple 8 p.m. Tickets: www.axs.com



Saturday:



Greekfest 2022

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.



Winter Blast

downtown Royal Oak 11 a.m.-11 p.m.



Nicolas Uncaged 8: A Ceremonious Masked Gala and Benefit

Historic Senate Theater 7 p.m. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com



Blood at the Root

Detroit's Black Box Theatre 7 p.m. Tickets: www.mosaicdetroit.org



Sunday:



Winter Blast

downtown Royal Oak 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Rock N Roll, Shop & Bowl

The Garden Bowl and Majestic Theatre Center 1 - 7 p.m.



Blood at the Root

Detroit's Black Box Theatre 4 p.m. Tickets: www.mosaicdetroit.org



