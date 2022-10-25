WATCH LIVE AT 7: Whitmer, Dixon face off in final Michigan gubernatorial debate

(WXYZ) — Tonight is the night — the final debate showdown for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Whitmer and Dixon will face off in the second debate ahead of the November 8th election, which will be broadcast on WXYZ-TV Channel 7.

The live televised, one-hour commercial free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be held tonight at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.

“The gubernatorial debate is a very important public service forum,” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ & WMYD. “The gubernatorial candidates will present themselves and answer questions on where they stand on important issues. Michigan Scripps television stations in partnership with Oakland University look forward to broadcasting and streaming the debate in this very important election year to the entire State of Michigan.”

This debate will give voters another chance to see the two candidates go head to head on important issues that mean the most to them.

More than 400,000 Michigan voters have already turned in their absentee ballots ahead of the election with hot-button issues like abortion rights, inflation, the economy, and education drawing them to the polls.

Wondering what your ballot will look like when you head to the polls in a few weeks? VIEW YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT HERE.

