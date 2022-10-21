Michigan 2022 Midterm Elections: A guide for voters with races, ballot proposals & more

We're just weeks away from the 2022 Michigan Midterm Election, with many major races up for grabs, including the governor's race, all of the U.S. House seats, and three different proposals for Michiganders to vote on.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8 and close at 8 p.m., with results expected to come in throughout the night and likely into the next day with absentee voting a popular choice following the 2018 election.

We've put together a guide for voters in the 2022 election

Governor & Lt. Governor

Democrat – Gretchen Whitmer & Garlin Gilchrist (incumbent)

Whitmer and Gilchrist are looking for their second terms as governor and lieutenant governor after winning the election in 2018 with 53.3% of the vote.

Many have criticized Whitmer for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Whitmer credits the measures she took for saving lives and keeping people safe.

In her re-election campaign, she has focused on the state's recovery from the pandemic, protecting a woman's right to an abortion and her plan "fix the damn roads" in Michigan.

Republican – Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez

Dixon is a former political commentator in Michigan who beat out several candidates to earn the Republican nomination for governor, helped by a key endorsement from former President Donald Trump ahead of the primary. Hernandez, her running mate, is a former Michigan state representative.

Some of the issues she's focused on include ending Michigan's personal income tax and crime in the state. She has also denied that the 2020 election was fair.

She is against abortion in all instances, and previously said she wanted no exceptions, but has since said she would support abortions if it was to save the life of the mother.

Secretary of State

Democrat – Jocelyn Benson (incumbent)

Benson served as the dean of the Wayne State University Law School and as a law clerk in the Sixth Circuit Court before she was elected in 2018 to be the Secretary of State.

Under her tenure, she has improved service at Secretary of State offices and expanded the ability to conduct transactions online or at express self-service stations throughout the state.

Her campaign is continuing to focus on the improvements to SOS services as well as continuing to conduct secure elections while expanding voter rights.

Republican – Kristina Karamo

Karamo, who is from Oak Park, is also a professor at Wayne County Community College. In her campaign for the secretary of state, she has continued to spread the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and said she is focused on election security.

She is part of the "America First" candidates across the country for secretaries of state and has spread false and conspiracy theories.

Karamo said she wants to open SOS branch offices, have fair auto shop inspections and focus on elections.

Attorney General

Democrat – Dana Nessel (incumbent)

Nessel was elected alongside Whitmer and Benson in 2018, and worked as an assistant prosecutor and a private lawyer before being elected attorney general.

During her 2022 campaign, Nessel said she wants to continue focusing on protecting Michiganders from scams and fraud, defending civil rights for all Michiganders, protecting the Michigan environment and more.

Republican – Matthew DePerno

DePerno is a lawyer from West Michigan who opened gained notoriety after he challenged the results of the Michigan election in 2020. He continues to support unfounded and false claims that the election was not fair.

He's also under investigation for attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

DePerno has been endorsed by Trump and said he wants to focus on elections, end litigation and allow line 5 construction to move forward, end abortion rights and more.

Ballot Proposals

Proposal 1 – Term Limits & Financial Disclosure

Michigan currently has term limits for state legislators – three two-year terms in the State House and two four-year terms in the State Senate. Proposal 1 looks to change those term limits and increase financial disclosures for politicians.

It was created by a bipartisan group called Voters for Transparency and Term Limits.

Under Prop 1, it would change the term limit rules to 12 years combined in the state legislature, meaning people could serve all 12 years in one chamber.

Lawmakers and other state executives would also be required to file annual financial disclosure reports on income, assets, gifts and more starting in 2024. That did change after lawmakers weakened the disclosure rules, as original plans called for them to disclose income, assets and payments from anyone.

The summary you'll see on the ballot is below.

"Proposal 22-1



A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature



This proposed constitutional amendment would:



Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.

Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.

Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES

[ ] NO"

Proposal 2 – Promote the Vote

The second proposal on the ballot deals with voting and increasing rights for voters in future elections. It gathered more than 660,000 signatures ahead of getting certified for the ballot, which was one of two proposals that the Michigan Supreme Court had to rule to place on the November ballot following challenges.

Some of the larger items of the proposal include adding nine days of early, in-person voting, requiring the state to fund postage stamps for absentee ballot applications and ballots, continuing to allow people to vote without an ID and instead sign an affidavit, allowing voters to register for absentee ballots for all future elections, and require ballot drop boxes for every 15,000 voters in a city or township.

Supporters of the proposal say it allows people to be more flexible while voting and make it easier for U.S. citizens to vote, while opponents fear it would make elections less secure.

The summary you'll see on the ballot is below.

"Proposal 22-2



A proposal to authorize additional absentee voting provisions, early in-person voting, and donations to fund elections; and add current legal requirements for voter identification and post-election audits and canvasses to the Michigan Constitution



This proposed constitutional amendment would:



Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require 9 days of early in-person voting; • Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.



Should this proposal be adopted?



[ ] YES [ ] NO"

Proposal 3 – Reproductive Freedom for All

Proposal 3 is the most controversial of the proposals and is bringing money in from around the country.

The proposal would amend Michigan's constitution and guarantee that "every individual" would have a right to reproductive freedom in the state, which would include abortion, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care and more.

The proposal would still allow lawmakers to ban or regulate abortions after a fetus reaches viability, which is around 23-24 weeks.

There have been several fights to this proposal, with opponents saying the language is confusing and that the spacing on the petition sheets was not correct, but ultimately the State Supreme Court put it on the ballot.

If the proposal does not pass, it would be up to lawmakers and the courts for the future of abortion in Michigan as the state's 1931 law banning abortion is currently on hold due to a judge's ruling.

The summary you'll see on the ballot is below.

"Proposal 22-3



A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy; allow state to prohibit abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right



This proposed constitutional amendment would:



Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to prohibit abortion after fetal viability unless needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment; and invalidate all state laws that conflict with this amendment.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES

[ ] NO"

U.S. Congress

District 1

Democrat – Bob Lorinser

Republican – Jack Bergman (incumbent)

District 1 represents all of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and a majority of the northern Lower Peninsula. Bergman is seeking his fourth term in Congress, and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and previously served as the commanding general of the Marine Forces Reserve. He has objected to the 2020 election results.

Lorinser is a doctor from Marquette and looking to unseat Bergman. On his website, he said he is running for Congress because he has a "strong sense of duty" and that the people of Northern Michigan desire change.

District 2

Democrat – Jerry Hilliard

Republican – John Moolenaar (incumbent)

The second Congressional district represents much of the Western portion of Michigan, with Manistee County to the north, parts of Midland county to the east and Barry County down to the south around Grand Rapids.

Moolenaar has had a long career in politics and previously worked at Dow Chemicals before he served as a state representative from 2003-2008. He then served as a State Senator from 2011 to 2014 before winning his seat in Congress starting in 2015.

Hilliard grew up in Harrison, Mich. and in his website biography, he said he taught junior and senior high school, at Lansing Community College and is a Detroit Tigers fan.

District 3

Democrat – Hillary Scholten

Republican – John Gibbs

Representing Grand Rapids and areas to the east, District 3 is one Democrats are looking to flip from red to blue in the 2022 Midterm election.

Gibbs defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the primary to earn the Republican nomination. Meijer was known as a moderate Republican and even voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Gibbs was appointed by Trump as acting assistant secretary for community planning and development at HUD. He is known for spreading conspiracy theories online and saying false claims.

This is Scholten's second attempt to win the election in Congress after she lost to Meijer in 2020. She's a Grand Rapids attorney who said her priorities include focusing on the healthcare system, protecting women's right to abortion, and strengthening public schools.

District 4

Democrat – Joseph Alfonso

Republican – Bill Huizenga (incumbent)

Southwest Michigan is in District 4, ending in the middle of Berrien County. It's district currently includes that of Rep. Fred Upton who said he is retiring after 2022's term.

Huizenga currently serves as a Congressman for Michigan's second district and previously served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2003-2009. He's been in Congress since 2011 after winning the 2010 election.

Alfonso is looking to unset Huizenga. He's a Marine Corps veteran who moved to West Michigan in 2012 with his wife, who is from the area. He said he worked as an electrician, sales attendant, banker and for the City of Kentwood in their inspections department.

District 5

Democrat – Bart Goldberg

Republican – Tim Walberg (incumbent)

The fifth district covers all of the counties along the Michigan border with Indiana and Ohio, as well as Jackson County and parts of Calhoun County. It's a solid Republican district currently represented by Walberg.

Walberg has served in Congress since 2011 and also served for two years from 2007-2009. He also spent time in the Michigan House of Representatives. He's known for his belief that climate change isn't real, and also was one of several Michigan congressional members to reject the results of the 2020 election.

Golberg lives in New Buffalo in West Michigan and is running as a moderate Democrat, saying on his website "I'm tired of the extremists on the left and the right." He said his highest priority is bridging the divide.

District 6

Democrat – Debbie Dingell (incumbent)

Republican – Whittney Williams

District 6 covers Washtenaw County, and parts of western and southern Wayne County. It includes parts of a district currently represented by Dingell, but adds the rest of Washtenaw County and takes out parts of Downriver.

Dingell has served since 2015, taking over for her husband, the late Rep. John Dingell who is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. She has focused often on the environment and Michigan's Great Lakes.

Williams is a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan and moved to the U.S. at the age of 10. She worked in the automotive and marketing industries.

District 7

Democrat – Elissa Slotkin (incumbent)

Republican – Tom Barrett

Another one of the more competitive districts in Michigan, the seventh includes Clinton, Shiawassee, Ingham and Livingston counties, plus a majority of Eaton County and a small part of Southwest Oakland County.

Slotkin is a moderate Democrat who defeated a Republican in 2018. She previously worked in the CIA and the Department of Defense, but narrowly won her re-election in 2020 defeating Paul Junge.

Barrett is currently a State Senator and previously served in the U.S. Army for 21 years and just retired in 2022. He has criticized Whitmer's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race has brought in millions of dollars of outside money from around the country.

District 8

Democrat – Dan Kildee (incumbent)

Republican – Paul Junge

Much of mid-Michigan is represented in District 8, including Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and parts of Midland County.

Kildee, who is from Flint, has served in Congress since 2012 and succeeded his uncle, Dale Kildee, for the seat. He's been in politics since he was a teenager, first serving on the Flint Board of Education in 1977 when he was 18 years old.

Junge is a former TV news anchor who worked at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the Trump administration. He narrowly lost to Slotkin in 2020.

District 9

Democrat – Brian Jaye

Republican – Lisa McClain (incumbent)

The 10th district is a solidly Republican district, covering Michigan's thumb region and parts of northern Oakland and Macomb counties.

McClain is seeking her second term in office after she took over for Paul Mitchell in 2021. She is a staunch supporter of Trump and has previously spread false information.

Jaye is a lawyer looking to unseat McClain.

District 10

Democrat – Carl Marlinga

Republican – John James

Michigan's 10th district includes Rochester Hills and most of Macomb County, and will have a new representative after redistricting.

Marlinga is a former Macomb County judge and the former Macomb County Prosecutor who retired and decided to run for the seat.

This will be James' third attempt at an election after he lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 and Sen. Gary Peters in 2020. He's an Army veteran and worked for his family business, James Group International.

District 11

Democrat – Haley Stevens (incumbent)

Republican – Mark Ambrose

Central and Southern Oakland County is represented in District 11. Stevens, the incumbent, defeated Rep. Andy Levin in the primary due to redistricting.

She flipped the district blue in the 2018 election and is seeking her third term in Congress. Stevens served as the chief of staff on the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry.

Ambrose grew up in Bloomfield Township and served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom who said he will focus on tightening America's borders and also helping the autism community.

District 12

Democrat – Rashida Tlaib (incumbent)

Republican – Steven Elliott

Parts of Wayne and one area of Oakland County are in the new 12th District.

Tlaib is seeking her third term in office and is one of the more progressive Democratic members in Congress, and is part of what's known as The Squad with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. She is a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

Elliott was born in Canada and grew up in Detroit, joining the Marine Corps. After returning to Michgian, he started a tattoo studio and founded an aesthetics center.

District 13

Democrat – Shri Thanedar

Republican – Martell Bivings

The 13th District will also have a new representative after redistricting and retirements. It includes parts of Detroit, Romulus, Downriver, Highland Park, Hamtramck and the Grosse Pointes.

Thanedar, a state representative, defeated eight other candidates in the primary winning 28.3% of the vote to get the nomination. He finished third in the 2020 Democratic primary for governor.

Bivings works for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

Michigan Supreme Court

There are two seats open on the Michigan Supreme Court, with each justice serving an eight-year term. While the race is non-partisan, the candidates are nominated by political parties for the seats. In all, there are five candidates vying for the two seats.

Democrat

Richard Bernstein (incumbent)

Bernstein was elected to the State Supreme Court in 2014 and previously worked as an attorney at his father's firm, the Sam Bernstein Law Firm. He has been blind since birth and has advocated for disabled rights.

Kyra Harris Bolden

Bolden is currently a Michigan state representative who represents the 35th district which includes Southfield and Lathrup Village.

She grew up in Southfield and got her bachelor's degree from Grand Valley State University and her law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. If elected, she would be the first Black woman on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Republican

Brian Zahra (incumbent)

Zahra was first appointed to the State Supreme Court in 2011 by then-Gov. Rick Snyder, and was elected to a partial term in November 2012 and a full term in November 2014. He's a graduate of Wayne State University and then the University of Detroit School of Law.

He was one of the dissenting judges when the Michigan State Supreme Court ordered the abortion rights and voter rights petitions on the November 2022 ballot.

Paul Hudson

Hudson works for Miller Canfield Law Firm and leads the appeals group, saying he has argued more than 150 cases in front of the Michigan Appeals Court.

On his campaign website, Hudson said he will judge like a baseball umpire and "just call balls and strikes, faithfully applying the rules as written."

Libertarian

Kerry Lee Morgan

Morgan has worked as an attorney for decades at Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak P.C. and went to MIchigan State University and the Detroit College of Law.

Michigan State House and Senate races

Every State House and State Senate race is up for grabs amid new districts due to the redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census.

Below are maps of each Senate and House district and a statewide map with the districts.

State House



State Senate



