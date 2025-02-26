WATCH LIVE: Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives State of the State address at 7pm

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to give her State of the State speech Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Whitmer will be speaking to a divided state house, with a Democratic controlled State Senate and Republican controlled State House.

She is expected to touch on a number of subjects, including education, affordable housing, and the roads.

