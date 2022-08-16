WATCH: Peter Maxwell tries out the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV for 1 week, gives honest review

(WXYZ) — I spent a week in a 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's fully electric and believe it or not, it has a lot of space in it for someone as tall as me.

I drove the Chevy's Premier Trim level with all other bells and whistles. The MSRP is $43,000.

The Bolt EUV has 200 HP going right to the front wheels and has a total of 247 miles on a single charge.

Charging was a unique experience, but it was easy on the wallet.

For a 97% charge, it cost $21.93 and took only 89 minutes to charge it fully.

Chevy says they have the DC fast-charging station where you can charge up to 95 miles in 30 minutes.

It also took me a full week to go through a single charge.

The Bolt is packed with tons of technology and is fun to drive around town and the freeway.

This model was equipped with the available adaptive cruise control with hands-free driving mode. It also had a lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Pros:



Easy and fun to drive around town

Long-lasting charge for local driving

Roomy and packed full of technology

Electric components are covered for eight years or 100,000 miles

Cons:

