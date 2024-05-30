WATCH: Police tear down encampment at Wayne State University

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early Thursday morning, Wayne State Campus police and the Detroit Police Department raided an encampment at Wayne State University.

This comes after Wayne State Universitytransitioned to remote classes earlier this week "until further notice" because of an encampment on campus.

A university spokesman tells 7 News Detroit that university administration has asked demonstrators to remove their tents several times.

Ali Hassan, who represents WSU Students for Justice in Palestine, told us earlier this week he believes the university's shift to remote learning means the administration is taking notice.

“The reason that they went remote is because we have put pressure on them," he said.

The protestors are demanding for university administration call to divest from weapons-manufacturing companies, publish a full disclosure of investments, and for the university to issue a statement calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

7 News Detroit was there live when the raid happened. Reporter Peter Maxwell witnessed at least four people being taken into custody. Wayne State University declined to comment on the situation.

