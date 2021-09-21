WATCH TONIGHT: WXYZ-TV's Motor Bella Special starting at 7:30 p.m.

(WXYZ) — Motor Bella, a six-day experiential auto show is making its debut at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association says the outdoor event, which is powered by the North American International Auto Show, will have more than 400 vehicles on display, ride-and-drive opportunities, and a showcase of next-generation mobility.

The event will run September 21 through September 26. Motor Bella will also feature new product debuts.

WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will be broadcasting a Motor Bella Special live from the M1 Concourse on September 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can watch it on-air and online at WXYZ.com.

