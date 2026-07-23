ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Workers with the Royal Oak Department of Public Service are working to repair a water main break on Woodward Avenue and Catalpa Drive.

Watch the report from our 6 a.m. show and footage from Chopper 7

Water main break floods Woodward Avenue at Catalpa Drive in Royal Oak

Chopper 7 shows aftermath of water main break in Royal Oak

The northbound side is impassable due to the break. Chopper 7 shows that the flooding stretches about five lanes of traffic; as of 8 a.m., two of the northbound left lanes have been opened.

The water main break was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but DPS says there are no issues requiring a boil water advisory. A local business owner confirmed to us that their water pressure was never impacted.

Public works vehicles have shown up since we got to the scene at 4:30 a,m., and we have noticed significant improvement just in the past hour.

If you take Woodward in this area for your commute, you can use Coolidge Hwy instead via 11 Mile or 12 Mile.