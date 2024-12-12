Water Main Break haults running water heading towards Harsens Island

CLAY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A water main break has haulted running water going towards Harsens Island, according to officials.

Residents of Clay Township got a push alert Thursday morning from St. Clair County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, saying that the water main break is "causing complete loss of service to Harsens Island."

As of 7:45 a.m., there is no estimated times for repairs, but the county says that further information will be shared on Clay Township's website and social media sites as soon as they learn more.