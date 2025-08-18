A water main break in Dearborn flooded a Dearborn street with water flowing for hours across nearly a full block.

The break is at the corner of Kendal and W. Warren Ave., and some residents on Kendal Ave. are growing increasingly worried about the water flowing out of the ground and into the street.

City of Dearborn crews arrived in the area and have been trying to get the water turned off.

See Ryan Marshall's report from the scene below

Water main break in Dearborn leaves residents concerned about flooding

The water is flowing into the drains down the street. I talked to a resident on Kendal who said water pressure inside his house is low.

"I hopped in the shower. I turned it on. And, not a lot of water was coming out. It was like little drops. I checked out the window. I seen that the whole street was flooded," Mohamed Alderjawi said.

Crews have opened up several manhole covers as the water flowed down the street.

Kevin Vallely, the water supervisor for the City of Dearborn, talked to us on scene about the situation.

“This time of year, what happens is they turn up the pressure a little bit for water usage. And then, when water usage goes down, sometimes it doesn’t get turned down enough and so when there’s a lot of water pressure, it makes the pipes break," he said.

Once they get the water shut off, they say they can begin repairs to find out what caused all of this.