NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A water main break in Novi that occurred last week continues to disrupt daily life across Oakland County, forcing business closures, school shutdowns and prompting new boil water advisories for several communities.

The break happened Thursday on 14 Mile Road west of M-5, causing a majority of Novi and surrounding communities to lose water pressure. Great Lakes Water Authority crews are still working to repair the damage five days later.

Water main break in Novi continues to impact Oakland County businesses and schools

Jacob Sessions, owner of Big Dip Burgers in Walled Lake, said the water loss forced him to close for an entire day last Thursday.

"I've never completely lost water pressure. This one shut us down for the day," Sessions said. "Couldn't do dishes, couldn't wash hands."

Pete Fromm, Great Lakes Water Authority director of water transmission, provided an update Monday from the repair site.

"We are hoping to lift that water advisory with the city of Novi tomorrow," Fromm said. "Working on doing some inside welding of the pipe, will be wrapping that up today."

Despite progress on pipe repairs, GLWA reported another loss in pressure Monday morning, prompting several cities to reissue new boil water advisories including Wixom, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

"It will take us about three days to be able to lift that again," Fromm said.

The water issues have forced several area schools to close or dismiss students early due to low water supply. Wixom Public Library also shut down, posting on Facebook that water pressure affected restrooms.

Sessions has had to adapt his restaurant operations, stocking his sauce refrigerator with soda and selling water bottles to customers.

"I feel bad for charging them for the water bottles, but I have to make up for what I spend on it," Sessions said. "Definitely frustrating, especially shutting down that first day and losing sales for that Thursday. Thursday is usually a pretty good day for us."

Fromm urges residents and businesses to follow boil water guidelines while crews work to restore normal service.

"It's very important for the residents and businesses to boil their water and follow those restrictions for health reasons, and we're working as quickly as we can to be able lift those boil water advisories to those impacted communities," Fromm said.

