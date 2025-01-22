Water main break leaves cars covered in ice on Dearborn Heights street

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A troubling snap of arctic air has left water main breaks throughout metro Detroit, including in Dearborn Heights.

On Wednesday, I visited the area of Monroe north of Van Born where I saw vehicles frozen solid in ice. I also asked city leaders what's being done to help tackle the problem.

See video of the vehicles below

Video shows cars frozen over in Dearborn Heights

“Have you seen cars covered in ice like that?" I asked Cheryl Fritz, whose vehicle was frozen.

"Not like that. Have you?” she said.

In the thick of the extreme cold streak, I found homeowners like Fritz struggling with vehicles that have been blanketed in ice.

The City of Dearb orn Heights said their crews have been battling numerous water main breaks at the worst time, and they've been responding quickly.

“We’re fixing them as quickly as they can be identified and we’re having two to three a night right now," Paul VanderPlow, with the city, said.

In this case, a Chevy SUV and a Ford pickup truck appeared literally stuck in the ice. It was not a warm welcome.

VanderPlow oversees operations for the city and said they'll be freeing the vehicles with heavy equipment, then towin them away to a warming center. Their goal is to get them running again without any issues.

“We’re chipping them out and working with our tow company to have them warmed up. Defrosted and given back to residents. This is why the Mayor has been so adamant about revamping our infrastructure and water mains," he said.

With temps expected to rise later this week, Fritz is hoping for brighter days and warmer feelings. She's thankful for the city helping and hoping mother nature puts the brakes on the water breaks.

“We talked to the director and they’re going to help. Which I appreciate a whole lot," Fritz said.

The city said below-freezing temperatures can impact the speed of repairs, but they continue to work around the clock.