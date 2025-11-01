WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waterford police have arrested two people believed to be involved in a series of break-ins after a Pontiac woman's security cameras captured one of the suspects on video.

Ashley Bruske discovered her home had been burglarized Thursday morning when she returned from the gym. Her side door was damaged, and a light that should have been on was off, which immediately raised red flags.

Waterford PD arrest 2 in string of break-ins, Pontiac woman's cameras capture a suspect

"I had already backed out at this point, but you can see the door is cracked and that light was off and that's what triggered in my head, that's unusual," Bruske said.

When she checked her security cameras, she saw footage time-stamped at 5:45 a.m. showing someone dressed in all black walking across her front lawn.

"That's when it became real. Like there's a real person that is doing something inside my house, outside of my house, I don't know where they are right now," Bruske said.

The video shows the suspect possibly carrying items in their hands. The thief had kicked in her door and rummaged through her bedroom, stealing cellphones, a work bag and jewelry that belonged to her late grandmother.

"I couldn't even go out and buy it again, or it's just something that directly correlates to how she carried herself and it's something I was proud of to have because I knew when she was wearing those items she was proud," Bruske said.

Waterford police announced Friday morning — just one day after Bruske's cameras captured the break-in — that they had arrested two people possibly involved in multiple break-ins in the area. Police believe one of the arrested suspects is the person seen in Bruske's security video.

"The video I have of him, I think it'll trigger something for someone. Clearly he dressed to break into houses," Bruske said.

While she waits for charges to be filed, the arrests provide some peace of mind.

"Hopefully, it never happens again," Bruske said.

Bruske's dog safely slept through the entire incident. Her cat was also safe.

