The Waterford School District has launched an initiative called "Visioning Forward" in response to data projecting a decline of 500 students over the next five years.

Superintendent Adam Martin said the district is not in crisis, but sees an opportunity to plan ahead.

See the full story in the video below from Waterford Reporter Jolie Sherman

Waterford School District launches 'Visioning Forward' initiative amid projected enrollment decline

"What the data has shown, not different from other communities across the state and nation, is we have had a decrease in enrollment over some time," Martin said.

District officials attribute the projected decline to falling birthrates, an aging population, and an increase in school of choice programs in surrounding communities.

"We are in a good space. We aren't in dire straits. We have a great opportunity to look at our total footprint," Martin said.

The three-phase initiative is designed to gather input from parents, staff, students, and community members about what they value in the district and what they want for students. Earlier this month, the district launched an online survey as part of that effort. The survey is open through Sept. 28.

Waterford parent Stephanie Turowski, whose child is in sixth grade, said the survey gives residents a meaningful way to participate.

"I think that this survey, specifically, really helps to show people that you can get your voice heard. A lot of these things that you may frustrated about or happy about, this is the place to do that," Turowski said.

Turowski said she would like to see the district expand offerings in skilled trades.

"Like wielding, electrician. Kids who just do not see themselves on that straight-to-college path, and there's so much going on in our society where we're going to need a lot of these secondary programs," Turowski said.

Another Waterford parent, Trudi Koskinen, said her daughters, who recently graduated from the district, had a positive experience both academically and athletically.

"Top notch. They had great teachers that cared about them, coaching staff…" Koskinen said.

Koskinen said the enrollment decline concerns her, but she appreciates that the district is taking action now.

"I feel that we need to turn that around somehow, right? The stronger that our students are coming out and if they stay in our community, it just makes it a better place to live," Koskinen said.

Martin said the initiative is about more than student numbers — it is also about preparing graduates for what comes next.

"Five years from now, it might sound crazy. I'm not talking about student numbers. I'm really talking about what our culture is, who are producing to go out into the world, really. That for me is a success story," Martin said.

The district said it hopes to present recommendations to the school board in January.

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