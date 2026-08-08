WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waterford Township trustees voted Friday night to send two failed public safety millage proposals back to voters in November — this time as renewals rather than tax increases.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's report below

Waterford Township board votes to put failed public safety millage proposals back on November ballot

The decision came after a packed and emotional special meeting where residents spoke out and township leaders clashed over the future of public safety funding in the township.

Voters rejected two of three public safety millage proposals during the primary election earlier this week. Two proposals were for fire and one was for police. The Fire Operating Millage No. 1 passed, but the other two did not.

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Township officials say the failed proposals were projected to generate about $5 million for police and $3.5 million for fire — funding public safety leaders say is much needed.

Waterford Township resident Max Thompson was among the voters who rejected the proposals. He said the number of funding requests on the ballot was a factor.

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"Not only the proposals there, but also Oakland County Intermediate Schools District had a proposal so there were four money proposals that were going to cost extra money, that was bit," Thompson said.

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Resident Sharon Thomas voted yes on the proposals and said she was disappointed to see them fail.

"I want the services, those are important services, I never had to use them much but I wanted to make sure we have them when we need them," Thomas said.

Friday's special meeting grew tense at one point when a township trustee and the Waterford police chief clashed over how much revenue the police department generated this year.

"How much is it," the trustee asked.

"You tell me, you have the funding right in front of you," the chief responded.

"Between police and fire, it's about $24 million," the trustee said.

In the end, trustees voted to place the two proposals on the November ballot as millage renewals with no tax increases.

"I actually think it will pass," Thompson said.

Thomas said she is comfortable with the outcome either way.

"I was ok with it the other way, I'm ok with it this way," Thomas said.

The proposals will now go before voters on November 3.

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