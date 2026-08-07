Waterford Township faces $8M budget shortfall after voters reject police and fire millages

WATERFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Communities across Oakland County are seeing public safety millages rejected by voters — and Waterford Township is among them.

Watch Jolie Sherman's report below

Waterford Township hosting community meeting following multiple police and fire millages failing to pass

Waterford Township had three proposals on the August 4 ballot to renew and restore millages for police and fire services. Fire Operating Millage #1 passed, but Fire Millage #2 and the police millage did not.

According to the township, in the first year the millages were projected to generate about $5 million for police and $3.4 million for fire.

The township is now facing a budget shortfall of more than $8 million.

Residents who voted yes said the need was clear.

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"You know, no one wants to spend more money, but prices are rising in everything," Melanie Carley said.

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"I voted yes for all of it. We got to keep the fire department going, the police department going, EMS…" Paul Wendrick said.

For some who voted no, the decision came down to personal finances.

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"I guess it has to do with a lot of the raising of the taxes of everything. I'm a single mom. So, raising my taxes in general, just wasn't the right fit for me at this time," Stephanie Cloutier said.

Waterford Fire Department Deputy Chief Gene Butcher said the failed vote carries serious implications for the department.

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"We have a duty to keep responding, keep providing public safety, how we're going to do that may look a little different," Butcher said.

Butcher outlined what a budget shortfall of that size could mean in practice.

"We're looking at different avenues, what could be cut back...This could mean is reduction of certain services, longer response times, station closures, a truck doesn't get replaced as needed... There's a lot of implications for a budget shortfall of that nature," Butcher said.

Butcher also said there were widespread misconceptions about what voters were being asked to approve.

"One of the major misconceptions was that this was a new millage. It was not a new millage. These have been around since '76 and '86, respectively, so they're very old millages that continue to fund the Waterford Regional Fire Department," Butcher said.

The township says it is now looking ahead to the November election and considering new ballot language that would renew the millage — not restore it.

"We're trying to plan for the future, what the future is going to look like, what the budget is going to look like," Butcher said.

Cloutier said the experience may change how she approaches future votes.

"I probably would read more into it and just do more research and then vote," Cloutier said.

A public Board of Trustees meeting was held Friday evening at Town Hall to discuss options and it was open to the public.

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