Wave Project seeks urgent funding to continue serving hundreds experiencing homelessness

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County nonprofit is in serious need of donations to continue keeping people out of the cold this winter.

WAVE Project has served people in need throughout metro Detroit since 2018.

The organization operates an overnight winter shelter at Trinity Christian Community Center in Warren, providing a crucial lifeline for hundreds experiencing homelessness.

"There are literally hundreds of people in our communities, not just Wayne County but Macomb County and Oakland County, experiencing some form of homelessness," said Todd Gordon, co-founder and executive director of WAVE Project. "They're folks that have nowhere to go and unfortunately in a lot of communities, there aren't a lot of resources. So literally we'll have a line at our door at like 6 p.m. some nights."

WXYZ

Last winter, WAVE Project provided more than 6,300 stays at the shelter, giving people comfort and hot meals they may not find elsewhere. The organization offers more than just a place to sleep.

"A lot of people don't want to talk to them or be around them and what they need is somebody to give them a hug, to sit down and have dinner with them," said Sheila Chauvin, project manager for the Macomb County Winter Shelter.

With some of their partners unable to contribute as they have before, the shelter is in need of assistance to keep their mission going.

"Well, we're going to be very heartbroken if we can't be open, along with all the people that need us," Chauvin said.

WXYZ

Starting at the end of December, the goal is to keep the shelter open seven days a week for 12 weeks. To make this possible, WAVE Project is hoping to raise $68,000 over 23 days.

"Our budget consists of having security on site to make sure volunteers, staff members and guests are safe. We have to pay for the utilities in this old building. People wouldn't believe what it actually costs to keep this place warm," Gordon said.

Without the funding, it could alter how long the shelter will stay open.

"If we have $41,000, we're going to operate for a month. We're going to do it as best we can," Gordon said.

WXYZ

Whether it's $10 or thousands, every penny counts toward keeping the shelter operational.

"It is very important to us and all the people in our community that are unhoused that they have somewhere to go," Chauvin said.

WAVE Project also offers mobile showers and distributes clothing to individuals who need assistance.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

