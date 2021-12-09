Wayne County charges 23 students over threats to local schools

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County prosecutor’s office has charged 23 students with making threats against local schools.

“This is serious,” said prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We will charge you because we have to.”

The cases charged Thursday was growing hourly, with five new cases announced just today. All those being charged are minors.

"These are very serious charges and very serious incidents and we are investigating each and every one of them, and we’re going to hold folks accountable," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

While the charges include students in Detroit, more than half happened outside the city, including Taylor, New Boston, Harper Woods, Wyandotte, Wayne and Grosse Pointe Farms.

“This nation, and especially this region, is going to have to take a serious look at child access to guns,” Worthy said. “Children are fascinated with them. They have access to them and that’s what leads to some of these threats.”

Worthy said she expects the number of charges to grow, with her office considering ten additional cases right now.

“I would not be surprised if we double the number next week that we’re looking at,” she said.

The most serious charges students could face include false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, or a false bomb threat, a 4-year felony.